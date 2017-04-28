Chynybai Tursunbekov: We don’t know how to adapt to rapidly changing market

It is necessary to improve education for the development of Kyrgyzstan, the Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov said today by at the round table «Kyrgyzstan: Resources of the Future.»

According to him, the world is developing through education and innovation. «We shall specify how we will develop, what resources are needed. The task is to develop a strategy until 2040.

Kyrgyzstan lives at the expense of the export of low-skilled workers. We don’t know how to adapt to a rapidly changing market. Chynybai Tursunbekov

«We need educational programs. Domestic colleges are already preparing for the training of IT specialists. It is important for us to organize training as soon as possible in order to meet the current needs of the economy," the Speaker of the Parliament said.

He added that it is necessary to create all conditions so that young people can receive the appropriate education. 'Domestic companies should develop not only information technologies, but also offer them at the world level," the head of the Parliament said.