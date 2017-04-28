12:48
+13
USD 67.24
EUR 73.35
RUB 1.18
English

Chynybai Tursunbekov: We don’t know how to adapt to rapidly changing market

It is necessary to improve education for the development of Kyrgyzstan, the Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov said today by at the round table «Kyrgyzstan: Resources of the Future.»

According to him, the world is developing through education and innovation. «We shall specify how we will develop, what resources are needed. The task is to develop a strategy until 2040.

Kyrgyzstan lives at the expense of the export of low-skilled workers. We don’t know how to adapt to a rapidly changing market.

Chynybai Tursunbekov

«We need educational programs. Domestic colleges are already preparing for the training of IT specialists. It is important for us to organize training as soon as possible in order to meet the current needs of the economy," the Speaker of the Parliament said.

He added that it is necessary to create all conditions so that young people can receive the appropriate education. 'Domestic companies should develop not only information technologies, but also offer them at the world level," the head of the Parliament said.
link: https://24.kg/english/50769/
views: 72
Print
Related
Elmira Ibraimova: Budget of 2016 – country's impoverishment budget
Kyrgyzstan introduces school textbooks rent again
Bishkek to spend 6.7 million soms on education of unemployed
No madrasah gets license for educational activities in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Education intends to introduce electronic video control over exams
State can save through opening of private schools
UK urged to invest in energy and tourism of Kyrgyzstan
Educational organizations prohibited to demand foreign currency for services
China allocates 23 scholarships for Kyrgyz students
Schools of Kyrgyzstan lack 702 teachers
Popular
Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25 Omurbek Tekebayev to remain in custody until May 25
List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved