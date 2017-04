The dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan after the intervention of the National Bank has risen in price and returned to the March values.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar at 67.1–67.3 soms, and sell at 67.4–67.6. For a day it has risen in price for another 20 tyiyns. Nominal rate — 67,1329 soms (a fall for a day — 0.01 percent).