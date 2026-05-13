Number of permits in Kyrgyzstan reduced from 905 to 439

The number of permit documents in Kyrgyzstan has been reduced from 905 to 439. The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported following a meeting between Minister Bakyt Sydykov and Swiss Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Siroco Messerli. The meeting was also attended by members of the Swiss delegation.

The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, identifying priority areas for further collaboration.

Special attention was paid to supporting and developing small and medium-sized enterprises. In this regard, the Minister provided a detailed report on the ongoing work to create a favorable business environment. Specifically, a program for the development of small and medium-sized businesses through 2030 is planned to be adopted in the near future.

As part of a broader de-bureaucratization policy, Kyrgyzstan is carrying out a large-scale reform of its permitting system. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce conducted a comprehensive review involving 74 state and non-state bodies, business representatives, and the World Bank.

As a result of the reform, the number of permit documents was reduced from 905 to 439, while 199 permits have been identified for further optimization.

The next strategic step will be the full digitalization of the permitting system. Both sides agreed to continue coordinating efforts to reduce bureaucracy and support the development of small and medium-sized businesses.