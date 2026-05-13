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 Kyrgyzstan plans temporary tax cuts on gasoline and diesel fuel

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution proposing a temporary reduction in the tax burden on fuel and lubricants in order to curb rising fuel prices.

Under the proposal, from May 15 to September 30, the value-added tax (VAT) rate on AI 92 gasoline would be reduced to 8 percent, while the VAT on diesel fuel would be set at zero percent.

In addition, the government proposes temporarily reducing the excise tax on AI 92 gasoline from 5,000 to 3,000 soms per ton, and fully abolishing the excise tax on diesel fuel for a four-month period.

The measures are intended to stabilize fuel prices and prevent shortages in the domestic market.

The draft also proposes temporarily suspending restrictions on the import of certain types of oil and petroleum products by road transport into Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/373643/
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