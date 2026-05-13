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 New tourist center planned near flooded forest in Chui region

Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, announced plans to develop the Nizhne-Ala-Archa Reservoir in Chui region.

He noted that many citizens of Kyrgyzstan are not even aware of this location. The reservoir was built in 1965, and during its filling, part of a forest is submerged, creating a unique natural landscape.

According to Orunbekov, the site is especially popular from March to mid-June, when birds nest in the trees. During this period, tourists and photographers, including those from neighboring countries, visit the area.

He added that private individuals previously provided services for vacationers, but the infrastructure remained underdeveloped.

«Today, President Sadyr Japarov personally came to see this site and instructed government agencies to create conditions for people and tourists and improve the area,» Orunbekov said.

According to him, A-frame buildings, restaurants, and walking zones are planned for construction here in the coming years. Authorities hope to transform the reservoir into one of the country’s popular tourist destinations.
link: https://24.kg/english/373642/
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