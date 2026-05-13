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 Adylbek Kasymaliev holds first meeting of newly formed KFU Executive Committee

The first meeting of the Executive Committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) with its new composition was held in Bishkek. It was chaired by the new KFU President, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

During the meeting, members of the Executive Committee reviewed and approved the concept for the Kyrgyzstan’s national teams in the U17 to U23 age categories.

They also discussed the issue of allowing Olympic team players to be included in Premier League club squads outside the official registration period.

Following the meeting, the relevant decisions were supported by the members of the Executive Committee.

Adylbek Kasymaliev was elected President of the Kyrgyz Football Union on May 12. He was the only candidate for the position.

Previously, the post was held by former chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev. He stepped down after being removed from government positions.
link: https://24.kg/english/373633/
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