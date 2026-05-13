Woman detained in Bishkek for attempted bribery of police investigator

A woman has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of attempting to bribe a police investigator, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district together with officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Internal Investigation Department.

According to the department, an investigator from the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district filed a report with management, stating that initiation of a criminal case based on a theft complaint filed by P.N. was rejected due to a lack of evidence.

Following this decision, the woman allegedly offered a bribe in exchange for initiating a criminal case.

A criminal case was opened on May 7 under Article 345 (Bribery) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

During the investigation, the suspect, 32, was detained inside the investigator’s office while handing over money.

Investigative actions are ongoing.