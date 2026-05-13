13:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.71
RUB 1.18
English

Woman detained in Bishkek for attempted bribery of police investigator

A woman has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of attempting to bribe a police investigator, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district together with officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Internal Investigation Department.

According to the department, an investigator from the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district filed a report with management, stating that initiation of a criminal case based on a theft complaint filed by P.N. was rejected due to a lack of evidence.

Following this decision, the woman allegedly offered a bribe in exchange for initiating a criminal case.

A criminal case was opened on May 7 under Article 345 (Bribery) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

During the investigation, the suspect, 32, was detained inside the investigator’s office while handing over money.

Investigative actions are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/373621/
views: 211
Print
Related
Man detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe police officer
Employees of Chui electric network enterprise detained for bribery
Attempt made to bribe SCNS officer with gold bars
Interior Ministry uncovers voter bribery scheme in Bishkek
Foreigners arrested for bribing police officer in Bishkek
Psych hospital deputy chief doctor detained over 500,000 soms bribery attempt
Tax officers of Bishkek's Leninsky district detained for bribetaking
Suspected of rape resident of Uzgen gives bribe to investigator
Senior inspector of Batken customs detained for bribery
Bishkek resident rapes daughter-in-law, bribes police officer to close case
Popular
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
13 May, Wednesday
12:52
Exhibition of Kazakh painting masters to open in Bishkek Exhibition of Kazakh painting masters to open in Bishke...
12:38
Number of permits in Kyrgyzstan reduced from 905 to 439
12:06
 Kyrgyzstan plans temporary tax cuts on gasoline and diesel fuel
11:58
 New tourist center planned near flooded forest in Chui region
11:46
Man detained in Bishkek after 90,000 soms theft from café visitor