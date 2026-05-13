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Ex-Deputy Head of SCNS Timur Shabdanbekov placed under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has changed the preventive measure for former deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Timur Shabdanbekov.

He was released from pretrial detention center 1 and placed under house arrest until June 13, 2026.

Shabdanbekov is accused of abuse of official authority. On April 15, the court initially ordered his detention during the investigation phase.

According to investigators, the case is being handled by the Military Prosecutor’s Office. Alongside the former deputy head of the SCNS, the case also involves the head of Red Petroleum, Akyilbek Mamatov, as well as former and current security service employees and other defendants.
link: https://24.kg/english/373625/
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