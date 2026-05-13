Exhibition of Kazakh painting masters to open in Bishkek

A joint exhibition of Kazakh artists Umirali Ismailov and Mazhit Baitenov, «Legends of the Great Steppe,» will be opened on May 15. The Ministry of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic announced.

According to the ministry, the exposition features over 60 works by the two artists, revealing the grandeur and mysteries of the Great Steppe, reflecting the history and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples, and conveying the atmosphere of legends and symbols.

Visitors will be able to see abstract paintings, symbolic compositions, decorative graphics, and works imbued with deep philosophical meaning.

Umirali Ismailov is a painter and cultural figure of Kazakhstan, Vice-President of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, known for combining modern painting and abstract expressionism to explore human nature and its connection with the natural world.

Mazhit Baitenov is a graphic artist, painter, associate professor, and academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan. His works are based on symbolism, rich color palettes, and complex textures that reveal the cultural codes and historical motifs of the Turkic world in a contemporary artistic form.

The exhibition «Legends of the Great Steppe» reflects a dialogue of cultures and artistic traditions, inviting visitors on a unique journey through the history and legends of the Turkic world.

The exhibition will run until May 31.