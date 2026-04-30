 Artem Novikov joins Kyrgyzstan’s National Olympic Committee

Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and President of the Basketball Federation Artem Novikov has been elected a member of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic. The decision was announced during an extraordinary General Assembly of the committee.

In addition to Novikov, heads of several national sports federations — including weightlifting, athletics, tennis, biathlon, gymnastics, and cycling — were also admitted as members of the organization.

The next General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for May 11.