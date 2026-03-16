Agriculture Minister of Kyrgyzstan reviews operations of two dairy plants

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov visited two dairy enterprises — Belaya Reka and Umut & Co — in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

The working visit was carried out as part of an assignment from President Sadyr Japarov to assess conditions in the regions and review the epizootic situation.

According to specialists, no animal disease outbreaks have been detected at Belaya Reka plant, and production fully complies with safety standards.

Belaya Reka LLC is one of the leading enterprises in the dairy industry. It was founded on October 21, 1998, on the basis of an interdistrict separator facility of the former Frunze dairy plant. The company specializes in collecting, processing, and exporting milk.

Under Belaya Reka brand, the company produces a wide range of natural dairy products, including butter, fermented milk products, whole milk products, yogurt, cheese, ayran, and other items — about 140 product types in total.

The plant employs more than 100 workers. Its dairy facility processes up to 60 tons of milk per day, with volumes reaching 80 tons during the spring and summer seasons.

The company’s products are certified according to the international ISO 22000 food safety management standard and also hold a Halal certification. In addition, Belaya Reka is included in the list of 15 enterprises from Kyrgyzstan authorized to supply their products to the Russian market, according to Rosselkhoznadzor.

Meanwhile, Umut & Co is one of the first dairy enterprises in Kyrgyzstan specializing in the processing of raw milk. The company has been operating since 1997. Its designed production capacity is up to 100 tons per day, while the actual processing volume averages 40–50 tons of milk daily.

The enterprise uses modern pasteurization and homogenization technological lines, ensuring safety and quality control at every stage of production in accordance with international standards.

Currently, the plant employs 430 workers. Its production laboratory and specialists continuously monitor the quality of milk and dairy products.

The company aims to produce competitive and safe dairy products that fully meet consumer expectations and requirements.

In 2012, a new building was constructed at the plant, and modern dairy equipment was installed. New workshops were also opened, water, heating, and energy supply systems were modernized, and administrative premises were renovated.

The working visit was aimed at exchanging experience in implementing innovations in dairy production and ensuring product safety and quality control.