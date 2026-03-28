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Head of National Investment Agency visits Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers plant

The Head of the National Investment Agency, Ravshanbek Sabirov, visited Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers plant.

According to the National Investment Agency’s press service, he toured the plant’s production facilities and discussed the company’s current performance, as well as prospects for further development and expanded investment in the country’s economy.

Company representatives noted that the company has been successfully operating in the Kyrgyz market since 1996, and during this period has invested over $113 million in developing production, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenues to the state budget. In 2026, the company celebrates the 30th anniversary of the plant’s launch.

The meeting focused on the company’s plans to expand production capacity, modernize equipment, and develop infrastructure. Implementing these initiatives will increase production volumes and strengthen the company’s contribution to the country’s economy.

The parties discussed government support for projects, including possible incentive mechanisms aimed at increasing investment attractiveness and accelerating project implementation. Such initiatives contribute to strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s industrial potential and creating a favorable investment climate.

The National Agency will assist the company in obtaining incentives under existing mechanisms to support the implementation of investment plans.

Following the visit, the parties expressed their readiness for further constructive dialogue and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/367862/
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