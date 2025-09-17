13:56
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

Plant quarantine laboratory in Jalal-Abad planned to be opened in 2026

Plant quarantine laboratories, where all types of expertise are available, operate in all regions of Kyrgyzstan, except Jalal-Abad. The Chief Specialist of the External Plant Quarantine Department of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Rayla Kabylova, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, a laboratory is currently being built in Jalal-Abad, and it is planned to be put into operation in 2026.

«Our laboratory equipping is at the appropriate level, the expertise is recognized, the central laboratory in Bishkek and the Osh laboratory have been accredited. Now we are preparing for re-accreditation. We have no problems in this regard,» Rayla Kabylova said.

She noted that in January-August 2025, at least 273,000 tons of agricultural products, 24 million individual products (planting material, seedlings) were exported from the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The main focus is on vegetables and fruits. There is demand for dried fruits, beans, and interest is also shown in nuts. Agricultural products are exported to the EAEU countries, China, Uzbekistan, Iran, Azerbaijan and other countries. Before export, agricultural products undergo examination in laboratories, after which a certificate is issued,» the chief specialist added.
link: https://24.kg/english/343845/
views: 164
Print
Related
36 more processing plants to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of year
Plant for production of explosives launched in Chui region
Demand for local seedlings growing in Kyrgyzstan
Concrete plant built in Naryn without permits
Photo of the day: Snow lotus on South Inylchek glacier amazes Kyrgyzstanis
More than 5 tons of wild macrotomia plant seized in Kyrgyzstan
Number of processing plants in Kyrgyzstan reaches 425
Agriculture Ministry intends to regulate collection of medicinal plants
Seismic isolators plant to be built in Kyrgyzstan using Chinese investment
Three industrial plants to be built in Talas
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
13:04
KOICA holds Civil Society Cooperation Seminar KOICA holds Civil Society Cooperation Seminar
12:51
Kazakh oligarch detained in Bishkek for embezzling $2.5 million
12:43
Not all companies in Kyrgyzstan ready to export their products
12:36
Plant quarantine laboratory in Jalal-Abad planned to be opened in 2026
11:46
Speaker comments on self-dissolution of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament