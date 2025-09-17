Plant quarantine laboratory in Jalal-Abad planned to be opened in 2026

Plant quarantine laboratories, where all types of expertise are available, operate in all regions of Kyrgyzstan, except Jalal-Abad. The Chief Specialist of the External Plant Quarantine Department of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Rayla Kabylova, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, a laboratory is currently being built in Jalal-Abad, and it is planned to be put into operation in 2026.

«Our laboratory equipping is at the appropriate level, the expertise is recognized, the central laboratory in Bishkek and the Osh laboratory have been accredited. Now we are preparing for re-accreditation. We have no problems in this regard,» Rayla Kabylova said.

She noted that in January-August 2025, at least 273,000 tons of agricultural products, 24 million individual products (planting material, seedlings) were exported from the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The main focus is on vegetables and fruits. There is demand for dried fruits, beans, and interest is also shown in nuts. Agricultural products are exported to the EAEU countries, China, Uzbekistan, Iran, Azerbaijan and other countries. Before export, agricultural products undergo examination in laboratories, after which a certificate is issued,» the chief specialist added.