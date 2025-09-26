Kyrgyzstan launches first thermoplastic production plant

For the first time, a thermoplastic production plant — used for road marking — has begun operations in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to the ministry, Production and Innovation Center state institution under the Ministry of Transport has entered into a partnership agreement with Vokko LLC. As part of this collaboration, a 1,000-square-meter brick facility located in Sokuluk district was provided as the production base.

The plant is now fully equipped: it includes two mills for crushing essential mineral materials (dolomite is used), modern production lines, and a laboratory that meets quality standards.

The full-scale launch of the plant will supply the domestic market and, in the future, open up export opportunities. Previously, Kyrgyzstan was entirely dependent on imported thermoplastic, but now it will be produced domestically — reducing logistics costs and improving the quality of road markings.

The thermoplastic produced at this plant is of high quality, comes with a one-year warranty, and has a service life of up to three years. Moreover, the product is delivered directly to road construction sites across the country, offering significant advantages in both cost and quality. Due to its affordability, this thermoplastic is expected to be widely used in road construction, improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety.

«This project is of strategic importance for the infrastructure development of the Kyrgyz Republic. It aims to support public-private partnerships and local manufacturing, create new jobs, and improve road safety,» the statement reads.