14:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.69
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstan launches first thermoplastic production plant

For the first time, a thermoplastic production plant — used for road marking — has begun operations in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to the ministry, Production and Innovation Center state institution under the Ministry of Transport has entered into a partnership agreement with Vokko LLC. As part of this collaboration, a 1,000-square-meter brick facility located in Sokuluk district was provided as the production base.

The plant is now fully equipped: it includes two mills for crushing essential mineral materials (dolomite is used), modern production lines, and a laboratory that meets quality standards.

The full-scale launch of the plant will supply the domestic market and, in the future, open up export opportunities. Previously, Kyrgyzstan was entirely dependent on imported thermoplastic, but now it will be produced domestically — reducing logistics costs and improving the quality of road markings.

The thermoplastic produced at this plant is of high quality, comes with a one-year warranty, and has a service life of up to three years. Moreover, the product is delivered directly to road construction sites across the country, offering significant advantages in both cost and quality. Due to its affordability, this thermoplastic is expected to be widely used in road construction, improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety.

«This project is of strategic importance for the infrastructure development of the Kyrgyz Republic. It aims to support public-private partnerships and local manufacturing, create new jobs, and improve road safety,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/345032/
views: 174
Print
Related
Food production in Kyrgyzstan growing, reaching over 46 billion soms
Plant quarantine laboratory in Jalal-Abad planned to be opened in 2026
36 more processing plants to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of year
Underground workshop producing hazardous auto chemicals found in Jalal-Abad
Plant for production of explosives launched in Chui region
Demand for local seedlings growing in Kyrgyzstan
Concrete plant built in Naryn without permits
Photo of the day: Snow lotus on South Inylchek glacier amazes Kyrgyzstanis
Mineral water under Arashan brand to be produced in Talas region
More than 5 tons of wild macrotomia plant seized in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
26 September, Friday
14:17
FIFA unveils official mascots for 2026 World Cup FIFA unveils official mascots for 2026 World Cup
14:03
Kyrgyzstan’s CEC appoints operator to service automated election systems
13:56
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for assigning PINs: New code introduced for foreigners
13:41
Large batch of potent medications found at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
13:32
Cabinet of Ministers takes over taxes, customs and alcohol control