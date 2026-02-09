13:09
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

75 agricultural processing plants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

At least 75 agricultural processing plants are planned to be opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2026. Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of the Parliament.

According to him, the list of plants was compiled taking into account regional specifics and the availability of raw materials in each region.

Furthermore, by 2030, the total number of newly opened agricultural processing companies is planned to reach 385.

Currently, 483 large and medium-sized industrial processing plants, 40 trade and logistics centers, approximately 15,000 small businesses, 264 fruit and vegetable storage facilities, and 119 slaughterhouses operate in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/361157/
views: 101
Print
Related
Peony growing in Kyrgyzstan: China ready to share experience
Crop losses, livestock growth: How Kyrgyzstan’s farmers ended 2025
AgroDialogue-2026 Forum to be held in Bishkek
Launch of mobile meat sales points planned in Kyrgyzstan
State support: Over 12 billion soms allocated to agricultural sector
International quality standards introduced at 56 agricultural enterprises in KR
More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
12:46
Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian Championships Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian...
12:37
75 agricultural processing plants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
12:33
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan plans to fully concrete Big Chui Canal
12:22
Gorodok Energetikov in Bishkek to have no water on February 10
12:06
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises favorable conditions for doctors