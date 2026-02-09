75 agricultural processing plants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

At least 75 agricultural processing plants are planned to be opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2026. Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of the Parliament.

According to him, the list of plants was compiled taking into account regional specifics and the availability of raw materials in each region.

Furthermore, by 2030, the total number of newly opened agricultural processing companies is planned to reach 385.

Currently, 483 large and medium-sized industrial processing plants, 40 trade and logistics centers, approximately 15,000 small businesses, 264 fruit and vegetable storage facilities, and 119 slaughterhouses operate in the country.