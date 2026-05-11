Worker falls into elevator shaft from 10th floor at construction site in Bishkek

A fatal accident occurred at a construction site in the city of Bishkek, where a worker died after falling into an elevator shaft. The information was confirmed by the police department of Leninsky district.

According to preliminary reports, the incident happened on May 10. The man, 32, was carrying out installation of elevator equipment on the upper floor of a building under construction.

Police stated that due to a violation of safety regulations, the worker fell into the elevator shaft from the 10th floor and died at the scene from his injuries.

The case has been registered under Article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Violations of safety rules during mining, construction, or other types of work).

The contractor’s safety officer has been detained on suspicion of involvement.

Representatives of the contractors and construction workers are being questioned as part of the investigation.