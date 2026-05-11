14:23
USD 87.42
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.17
English

Worker falls into elevator shaft from 10th floor at construction site in Bishkek

A fatal accident occurred at a construction site in the city of Bishkek, where a worker died after falling into an elevator shaft. The information was confirmed by the police department of Leninsky district.

According to preliminary reports, the incident happened on May 10. The man, 32, was carrying out installation of elevator equipment on the upper floor of a building under construction.

Police stated that due to a violation of safety regulations, the worker fell into the elevator shaft from the 10th floor and died at the scene from his injuries.

The case has been registered under Article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Violations of safety rules during mining, construction, or other types of work).

The contractor’s safety officer has been detained on suspicion of involvement.

Representatives of the contractors and construction workers are being questioned as part of the investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/373322/
views: 167
Print
Related
Wall collapse at café in Kara-Balta leaves one dead
 Driver hits police inspector in Bishkek, breaking his leg
Border guard shoots himself at Irkeshtam post
Health Minister checks on condition of child attacked by dogs
Criminal case opened over dog attack on child in Bishkek
Six-year-old child in intensive care after dog attack in Bishkek
Ammunition falls from military aircraft over Issyk-Kul region
Nine citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in bus accident in Moscow
Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car in Chon-Aryk
18-year-old girl identified as victim in high-rise fall in Bishkek
Popular
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
11 May, Monday
14:11
Ex-Deputy Culture Minister appointed KR’ Permanent Representative to TURKSOY Ex-Deputy Culture Minister appointed KR’ Permanent Repr...
14:05
109 opium poppy plants and weapons found in Issyk-Kul region
12:57
Worker falls into elevator shaft from 10th floor at construction site in Bishkek
12:47
Head of Cabinet of Ministers nominated for President of Kyrgyz Football Union
12:40
New avalanche, mudflow control bases being built on North—South road