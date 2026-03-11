Aluminum profiles and casting products plant launched in Kyrgyzstan

A modern production line for aluminum profiles and casting products has been launched at Stilex LLC enterprise. The press service of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of the agency, Ravshanbek Sabirov, visited the facility to review its production capacities, plant infrastructure, and the progress of the investment project.

As part of the project, a production complex covering 10,800 square meters has been built. It includes foundry and pressing workshops, a painting line, warehouses for raw materials and finished products, a quality control laboratory, an administrative and service building, and logistics facilities.

The plant’s production cycle covers the full technological process — from preparing aluminum raw materials to producing finished profiles.

The facility’s capacity allows it to produce about 1,400–1,500 tons of aluminum castings and around 1,000–1,300 tons of aluminum products annually. Total investment in the first phase of the project amounted to approximately $15 million.

According to Sabirov, launching such projects contributes to the development of the country’s industrial potential, creates new jobs, and helps build a modern industrial base in Kyrgyzstan.

A second phase of the project is also planned, which will include the launch of an additional production line to increase output, expand the product range, and strengthen the company’s export potential.