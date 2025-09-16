36 more processing plants to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of year

«Processing industry makes a significant contribution to solving the economic and social problems of the state,» Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, said at the forum «Attracting Investments in Priority Sectors of the Agro-Industrial Complex.»

«Every year, enterprises are launched in the processing industry and new jobs are created. There are more than 11,000 such enterprises of various sizes operating in the country. In 2025, it was planned to open 63 new enterprises in the field of export infrastructure and processing industry. Of these, 27 are already operating, and another 36 will be opened by the end of the year,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the gross output of agriculture, forestry and fisheries in Kyrgyzstan reached 252,506.1 billion in January — August 2025. Compared to the data for 2024, the indicator increased by 2.4 percent.