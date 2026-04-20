As of today, only 24 Great Patriotic War veterans remain in Kyrgyzstan, including survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and former concentration camp prisoners. The Ministry of Labor reported.
Of them, 8 are direct war participants.
By region, the distribution is as follows:
- Bishkek — 4
- Zhaiyl district of Chui region — 2
- At-Bashy district of Naryn region — 1
- Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region — 1.
Additionally, there are 6 former child prisoners of concentration camps living in the country: 4 in Bishkek, and one each in Zhaiyl district and the city of Jalal-Abad.
There are also 10 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad: 8 in Bishkek, and one each in Sokuluk district and the city of Balykchy.