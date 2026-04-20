As of today, only 24 Great Patriotic War veterans remain in Kyrgyzstan, including survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and former concentration camp prisoners. The Ministry of Labor reported.

Of them, 8 are direct war participants.

By region, the distribution is as follows:

Bishkek — 4

Zhaiyl district of Chui region — 2

At-Bashy district of Naryn region — 1

Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region — 1.

Additionally, there are 6 former child prisoners of concentration camps living in the country: 4 in Bishkek, and one each in Zhaiyl district and the city of Jalal-Abad.

There are also 10 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad: 8 in Bishkek, and one each in Sokuluk district and the city of Balykchy.