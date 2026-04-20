12:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

 Only 24 Great Patriotic War veterans remain in Kyrgyzstan

As of today, only 24 Great Patriotic War veterans remain in Kyrgyzstan, including survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and former concentration camp prisoners. The Ministry of Labor reported.

Of them, 8 are direct war participants.

By region, the distribution is as follows:

  • Bishkek — 4
  • Zhaiyl district of Chui region — 2
  • At-Bashy district of Naryn region — 1
  • Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region — 1.

Additionally, there are 6 former child prisoners of concentration camps living in the country: 4 in Bishkek, and one each in Zhaiyl district and the city of Jalal-Abad.

There are also 10 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad: 8 in Bishkek, and one each in Sokuluk district and the city of Balykchy.
link: https://24.kg/english/371038/
views: 143
Print
Related
Ceremony of reburial of Soviet soldiers' remains held in Osh
Kyrgyzstan’s fallen heroes of Great Patriotic War honored in Minsk
Mural honoring memory of Great Patriotic War heroes unveiled in Kant town
Veterans of Great Patriotic War to receive 100,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Only 14 veterans of Great Patriotic War alive in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz National Guard servicemen to take part in Victory Parade in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan and five other countries condemn attempts to glorify Nazis
Capsules with sacred soil from Brest Fortress handed over to History Museum
Bishkek Mayor instructs to allocate apartment to WWII veteran Asek Urmanbetov
39 veterans of Great Patriotic War left in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
Electricity benefits extended in Kyrgyzstan until 2027 Electricity benefits extended in Kyrgyzstan until 2027
20 April, Monday
12:00
Kyrgyzstan implements system for epizootic situation monitoring Kyrgyzstan implements system for epizootic situation mo...
11:33
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 10.1 percent in first quarter of 2026
11:21
 Driver hits police inspector in Bishkek, breaking his leg
11:07
Head of Red Petroleum released from pretrial detention
11:00
 Only 24 Great Patriotic War veterans remain in Kyrgyzstan