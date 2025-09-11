12:59
Truck traffic temporarily restricted on Osh–Irkeshtam road

Truck movement on Osh—Irkeshtam road will be temporarily restricted on September 12 from 8 a.m. till midnight. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

The restriction is related to state-level events taking place on September 11–12 in Alai district to mark the 225th anniversary of Alymbek Datka Asanbiy uulu.

Additional temporary restrictions will also be introduced in the village of Gulcha, on the central Alymbek Datka, Umetaliev, and Dosmatov streets.

Police urge drivers to plan their routes in advance and strictly follow traffic rules to avoid congestion.
