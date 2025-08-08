15:55
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.10
English

711 illegal structures subject to demolition in Osh region

Authorities in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan are intensifying efforts to identify and demolish illegal constructions. The office of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

All actions are being carried out strictly in accordance with the law. Before any demolition takes place, residents are given advance notice and provided with clear explanations.

As of now, 711 illegal structures have been identified across the region. Of these, 566 have already been demolished. Another 141 are slated for removal, including 68 residential houses and 73 foundations. In the last few days alone, as of August 7, 2025, 96 buildings have been demolished, including 6 houses and 90 foundations.

The envoy’s office noted that the primary goal of this effort is to maintain public order and safety, stressing that unauthorized construction will not go unpunished.

Residents are urged to refrain from unlawful construction in the hope of later legalizing such property.
link: https://24.kg/english/338934/
views: 154
Print
Related
City Hall: Speculation by politicians will not solve Kok-Zhar residents’ issue
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road
Residents protest planned demolition of 700 houses in Manas Ata
Business facilities of ex-high-ranking officials being demolished in Osh city
Illegal buildings to be demolished on Profsoyuznaya Street in Bishkek
Unauthorized structures in Bazar-Korgon’s water protection zone demolished
Two pumping stations under construction in Aravan district of Osh region
Houses being demolished to widen street in Uchar village, Osh region
Four billion soms allocated to improve road infrastructure in Osh region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
8 August, Friday
15:34
Most of foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan are from India and Pakistan Most of foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan are fro...
14:51
Mutual trade between China and Central Asian countries increases 2.8 times
14:32
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas on August 11-13
14:27
711 illegal structures subject to demolition in Osh region
14:08
Decisions of aksakal courts can be appealed in Kyrgyzstan