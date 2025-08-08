711 illegal structures subject to demolition in Osh region

Authorities in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan are intensifying efforts to identify and demolish illegal constructions. The office of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

All actions are being carried out strictly in accordance with the law. Before any demolition takes place, residents are given advance notice and provided with clear explanations.

As of now, 711 illegal structures have been identified across the region. Of these, 566 have already been demolished. Another 141 are slated for removal, including 68 residential houses and 73 foundations. In the last few days alone, as of August 7, 2025, 96 buildings have been demolished, including 6 houses and 90 foundations.

The envoy’s office noted that the primary goal of this effort is to maintain public order and safety, stressing that unauthorized construction will not go unpunished.

Residents are urged to refrain from unlawful construction in the hope of later legalizing such property.