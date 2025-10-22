17:54
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

Restrictions on bus movement on Osh–Bishkek highway introduced until May 1

Starting from October 15, 2025 and until May 1, 2026, restrictions are introduced on movement of public transport (buses and minibuses) along Osh—Bishkek highway. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the agency:

  • Public transport will not be allowed to pass through Sosnovka control post;
  • Private vehicles that do not meet the established technical requirements will also not be permitted to travel.

These measures have been implemented to reduce the number of traffic accidents during the winter season and to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on all citizens to act responsibly and prepare their vehicles in advance for the winter period.
link: https://24.kg/english/348130/
views: 122
Print
Related
Truck traffic temporarily restricted on Osh–Irkeshtam road
Alternative tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
Restrictions for heavy-duty vehicles introduced at Aral post
Erdogan's visit to Kyrgyzstan: Central streets to be closed for 3 days
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic for two days
Restriction on movement of trucks through Too-Ashuu pass lifted
Restrictions on passage of trucks introduced at Sosnovka post
Visit of PM of Malaysia: Traffic movement to be restricted on some streets
Traffic on Bishkek - Almaty highway temporarily stopped
Traffic movement to be restricted in Kolbaev tunnel
Popular
Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues
Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified
22 October, Wednesday
17:50
EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of...
17:39
U.S. Embassy team to monitor parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
17:30
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reminds: November 7-8 are working days
17:25
SCNS Chairman presents apartment to Honored Artist Khabibilla Aziretkulov
17:12
Restrictions on bus movement on Osh–Bishkek highway introduced until May 1