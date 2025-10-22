Restrictions on bus movement on Osh–Bishkek highway introduced until May 1

Starting from October 15, 2025 and until May 1, 2026, restrictions are introduced on movement of public transport (buses and minibuses) along Osh—Bishkek highway. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the agency:

Public transport will not be allowed to pass through Sosnovka control post;

Private vehicles that do not meet the established technical requirements will also not be permitted to travel.

These measures have been implemented to reduce the number of traffic accidents during the winter season and to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on all citizens to act responsibly and prepare their vehicles in advance for the winter period.