Over 1,000 garages being demolished in Bishkek

Bishkek City Hall has begun dismantling over a thousand garages on municipal land, city officials announced.

According to them, the Land Use Control Department notified garage owners of the need to vacate municipal land and voluntarily dismantle their garages within five days.

Currently, 701 garages on Repin and Kosmicheskaya Streets are slated for demolition, 15 of which have already been voluntarily dismantled.

The vacated plots will be used for the construction of kindergartens, which will improve infrastructure and create additional opportunities for families with children.

Additionally, by decision of the municipal commission, 422 garages on 48, Lumumba Street are also slated for demolition. More than 10 garages have already been removed.

A new public garden is planned for this site, which will become a green space for residents.

The City Hall calls on garage owners for cooperation and understanding of the importance of these transformations aimed at improving the quality of life of residents. All actions are carried out in accordance with the law and are intended to enhance the city’s urban environment.