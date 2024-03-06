13:12
Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan

Residents of Kyrgyzstan can receive orders from Ozon with home delivery and the possibility of free try-on. The press service of the company reported.

The new method of delivery is available to residents of Bishkek. Previously, citizens of Kyrgyzstan could receive the ordered goods either by self-delivery — at Ozon, Boxberry or Kyrgyz Pochtasy pickup points, or by Kyrgyz Pochtasy courier service.

Now, when placing an order on the website or in the app, buyers can choose delivery by Ozon courier, who will bring the goods to the specified address on the selected day. Buyers will have 15 minutes to try on and check the goods. If they do not like the goods from the order or they do not fit the buyer, the order can be returned to the courier free of charge. On the day of delivery, the courier will call the recipient 20-60 minutes before arrival.

The minimum order value for Ozon courier delivery is 1,050 soms. If the order amount is from 1,050 to 2,500 soms, delivery will cost 149 soms. Courier delivery is free for orders from 2,500 soms.

Ozon entered the market of Kyrgyzstan in December 2022. In January 2023, the company announced the opening of a representative office in Bishkek and launched a sorting center to develop logistics.
