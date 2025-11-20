12:03
Kyrgyzstan’s garment producers briefed on bringing goods to online marketplaces

The Kyrgyz Export Center held a dialogue platform for garment and textile enterprises, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, entrepreneurs noted that Kyrgyz manufacturers are currently facing difficulties when moving goods into the Russian Federation, as well as when trying to enter Wildberries marketplace.

«Representatives of Wildberries explained the requirements for joining the platform, the specifics of working with documentation, labeling, certification, and logistics. The parties discussed ways to quickly resolve the current situation, measures to remove barriers, and conditions for faster access of Kyrgyz products to foreign markets,» the statement says.

Representatives of the garment sector were informed that the Kyrgyz Export Center will conduct a series of training events for entrepreneurs by the end of the year and were urged to take an active part and not miss the training sessions.
link: https://24.kg/english/351610/
views: 139
