Ozon’s turnover in Kyrgyzstan grows almost fourfold

Ozon Holdings PLC announced its financial results for the first quarter of this year, demonstrating significant growth in Kyrgyzstan. The company’s press service reported.

Ozon’s turnover in the Kyrgyz Republic for the first quarter of 2025 has grown almost fourfold compared to the same period last year. The number of active Ozon sellers from Kyrgyzstan has almost tripled over the year.

It is also reported that the number of clients from the country has grown more than threefold year-on-year. The frequency of purchases has also increased: on average, each buyer makes more than 27 orders on Ozon per year, which is five more than a year earlier. The number of orders has also increased significantly — almost fourfold year-on-year.

The company’s logistics facilities in the Kyrgyz Republic include a sorting center in Bishkek and an order acceptance point on the territory of Dordoi market.