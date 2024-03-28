11:00
Ozon starts selling goods from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan

The Russian marketplace Ozon has launched the sale of goods from Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan. The company’s press service reported.

It is noted that almost 50,000 products from Kyrgyz sellers appeared on the local Ozon storefront in Kazakhstan in categories such as «Clothing and footwear», «Products for construction and repair», as well as «Books».

The average delivery time for goods from the moment they are sent by the seller from Bishkek to receipt by the buyer in Almaty will be no more than ten days.

The process of sending goods does not differ from the logistics scheme familiar to Kyrgyz entrepreneurs: goods can be transferred for sending to Kazakhstan at the order acceptance point on the territory of the Dordoi market in Bishkek and at Ozon sorting center in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

«The audience of active Ozon buyers in Kazakhstan has grown sixfold over the past year. With the launch of a new logistics flow, we will not only expand the range of Kazakhstani marketplace showcase, but also stimulate the sales of our entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan. Fast and convenient logistics between countries, as well as an attractive assortment, will allow our sellers to find their audience in the fast-growing market of Kazakhstan and increase turnover,» Ozon Commercial Director in Kyrgyzstan Asel Turgunbekova noted.
