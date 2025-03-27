15:59
USD 86.46
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.03
English

Ozon to permit pickup of large-sized goods from warehouse in Bishkek

Customers of the online retailer Ozon in Kyrgyzstan have been given the opportunity to pick up large-sized orders from the company’s sorting center located in Bishkek. The company’s press service reported.

Now, marketplace customers can take advantage of free pickup of large-sized goods, such as large furniture, household appliances, construction and repair materials, and others.

The service is available when choosing the «pickup» delivery method at the stage of order placement. Ozon sorting center in Bishkek must be specified as the pickup point.

According to Ozon, a product is considered large-sized if at least one of the following conditions is met: the length of one of the sides exceeds 200 centimeters, the weight of the product is more than 35 kilograms, or the volume exceeds 500 liters.
link: https://24.kg/english/324149/
views: 65
Print
Related
Ozon разрешит самовывоз крупногабаритных товаров со склада в Бишкеке
Изучаем успешные стратегии: как перенять опыт лучших продавцов Ozon
Оборот «Ozon Кыргызстан» вырос более чем в 10,5 раза в 2024 году
10 простых инструментов для самоорганизации
Delivery of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan now available through Ozon
Как выбрать подарок правильно: шесть нюансов, на которые важно обратить внимание
Temu marketplace ready to cooperate within Atbashi logistics center
В Кыргызстане запустили образовательный курс для людей с инвалидностью
А что, так можно было? Топ-10 полезных гаджетов для дома
Крупнейшая распродажа года: как «Черная пятница» помогает предпринимателям
Popular
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
27 March, Thursday
15:43
All lyceums and gymnasiums in Bishkek stripped of their special status All lyceums and gymnasiums in Bishkek stripped of their...
15:37
Ozon to permit pickup of large-sized goods from warehouse in Bishkek
15:29
SCNS returns six kindergartens to Bishkek City Hall
15:16
Bishkek City Council has two new deputies
15:09
Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until June 30