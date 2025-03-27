Ozon to permit pickup of large-sized goods from warehouse in Bishkek

Customers of the online retailer Ozon in Kyrgyzstan have been given the opportunity to pick up large-sized orders from the company’s sorting center located in Bishkek. The company’s press service reported.

Now, marketplace customers can take advantage of free pickup of large-sized goods, such as large furniture, household appliances, construction and repair materials, and others.

The service is available when choosing the «pickup» delivery method at the stage of order placement. Ozon sorting center in Bishkek must be specified as the pickup point.

According to Ozon, a product is considered large-sized if at least one of the following conditions is met: the length of one of the sides exceeds 200 centimeters, the weight of the product is more than 35 kilograms, or the volume exceeds 500 liters.