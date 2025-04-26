Kyrgyzstan leads in purchasing Belarusian furniture via marketplace

According to the data of Wildberries analytical service, Kyrgyzstan has become the undisputed leader in purchasing Belarusian furniture since the beginning of 2025.

Kyrgyzstanis have increased their activity in ordering Belarusian furniture sets by 117 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Residents of Russia are in the second place, whose interest in Belarusian furniture during the reporting period increased by 52 percent.

Looking at the results of 2024 as a whole, the top five countries by number of purchases from Belarusian manufacturers — and their growth rates compared to 2023 — are as follows:

Kyrgyzstan (+123 percent)

Belarus (+99 percent)

Uzbekistan (+76 percent)

Russia (+49 percent)

Kazakhstan (+29 percent)

Kyrgyzstan also leads in demand for Belarusian bedroom furniture, with sales in this category increasing more than fivefold since early 2025.

As in other furniture categories, Belarusian case furniture has the most fans in Kyrgyzstan. The country accounted for the highest number of purchases of kitchen modules, dressers, shelving units, bedside and interior tables, shoe cabinets, as well as floor and wall-mounted coat racks.

As for the preferences of residents of other countries, then (in addition to the above) drawer chests, cabinets and kitchen countertops are in good demand in Armenia; in Kazakhstan — children’s shelves, drawers, cabinet doors and chests; in Uzbekistan — storage systems, folding screens, and shelving units; in Russia — furniture facades, display cases, overhead storage, TV stands, children’s drawer chests and wardrobe systems.

Demand for Belarusian upholstered furniture showed almost one and a half times growth in the last year as a whole. Love for sofas, armchairs, poufs, rocking chairs and other items for a «soft seating» from Belarus has become much stronger among residents of Kyrgyzstan. Sales in this category in 2024 in the country increased fourfold (+300 percent).

