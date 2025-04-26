11:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan leads in purchasing Belarusian furniture via marketplace

According to the data of Wildberries analytical service, Kyrgyzstan has become the undisputed leader in purchasing Belarusian furniture since the beginning of 2025.

Kyrgyzstanis have increased their activity in ordering Belarusian furniture sets by 117 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. Residents of Russia are in the second place, whose interest in Belarusian furniture during the reporting period increased by 52 percent.

Looking at the results of 2024 as a whole, the top five countries by number of purchases from Belarusian manufacturers — and their growth rates compared to 2023 — are as follows:

  • Kyrgyzstan (+123 percent)
  • Belarus (+99 percent)
  • Uzbekistan (+76 percent)
  • Russia (+49 percent)
  • Kazakhstan (+29 percent)

Kyrgyzstan also leads in demand for Belarusian bedroom furniture, with sales in this category increasing more than fivefold since early 2025.

As in other furniture categories, Belarusian case furniture has the most fans in Kyrgyzstan. The country accounted for the highest number of purchases of kitchen modules, dressers, shelving units, bedside and interior tables, shoe cabinets, as well as floor and wall-mounted coat racks.

As for the preferences of residents of other countries, then (in addition to the above) drawer chests, cabinets and kitchen countertops are in good demand in Armenia; in Kazakhstan — children’s shelves, drawers, cabinet doors and chests; in Uzbekistan — storage systems, folding screens, and shelving units; in Russia — furniture facades, display cases, overhead storage, TV stands, children’s drawer chests and wardrobe systems.

Demand for Belarusian upholstered furniture showed almost one and a half times growth in the last year as a whole. Love for sofas, armchairs, poufs, rocking chairs and other items for a «soft seating» from Belarus has become much stronger among residents of Kyrgyzstan. Sales in this category in 2024 in the country increased fourfold (+300 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/327445/
views: 141
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to export agricultural products to Belarus
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus
Kyrgyzstanis can freely cross Russia-Belarus border
Ozon to permit pickup of large-sized goods from warehouse in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus sign cooperation development plan for 2025-2027
Kyrgyzstanis win gold and silver at wrestling tournament in Belarus
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase joint trade turnover to $500 million
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as president
Freedom For Eurasia condemns Kyrgyz officials participation in Belarus election
Alexander Lukashenko leads in Belarus presidential election
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
26 April, Saturday
10:16
Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey
10:11
Kyrgyzstan leads in purchasing Belarusian furniture via marketplace
09:57
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
09:46
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev urges young people to do sports
09:41
Tender for purchase of 100 elevators for Bishkek announced in Kyrgyzstan
25 April, Friday
17:23
Sadyr Japarov and First Lady plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
17:14
Working group formed to amend Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan
16:37
School for 750 students to be built in Ak-Ordo-3 in Bishkek
16:25
Kamchybek Tashiev and Russian Ambassador discuss high-profile detentions
16:13
Cabinet of Ministers increases amount of compensation for blood donors