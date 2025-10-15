Popular Chinese marketplace Temu begins paying taxes in Kyrgyzstan

The popular Chinese online marketplace Temu has begun paying taxes in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service, Kubanybek Ysabekov, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, local entrepreneurs had contacted the tax authorities to inquire whether Temu was paying taxes in the country. The State Tax Service then reached out to the platform’s representatives and informed them of their fiscal obligations.

Kubanybek Ysabekov noted that at first, the marketplace ignored the tax authority’s notification. However, when the State Tax Service, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, prepared to petition the court to block Temu’s operations in Kyrgyzstan, the company’s representatives voluntarily came to the agency.

The marketplace has since registered with the tax authorities and is now paying taxes, the Tax Service confirmed.

In December 2024, it was reported that Temu had expressed readiness to cooperate within the framework of At-Bashy logistics center project.

Earlier this summer, a meeting was held between representatives of Temu and the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan to discuss the platform’s registration and compliance with national legislation.

Temu is a popular Chinese e-commerce platform offering a wide range of products. It is operated by Whaleco Technology Limited, a subsidiary of PDD Holdings. The marketplace has quickly gained popularity in Kyrgyzstan due to its low prices.