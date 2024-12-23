15:52
Temu marketplace ready to cooperate within Atbashi logistics center

The Chinese marketplace Temu is ready to cooperate within the framework of Atbashi logistics center project.

According to the center, one of the founders of Atbashi, Naryn Sukhoi Port LLC, held a presentation in Guangzhou (China). The Chinese Temu marketplace, owned by Pinduoduo management company, expressed its readiness to cooperate.

Temu, turnover of which reached $13.4 billion in the second quarter of 2024 alone, sells goods directly from manufacturers to consumers around the world without intermediaries.

«The unique geographical location of Naryn region and the status of a free customs zone open up opportunities for Temu to develop logistics infrastructure and re-export through Kyrgyzstan. The marketplace will be able to place its distribution warehouses in Atbashi. This will speed up delivery for end consumers, reduce costs for sellers and create additional economic opportunities for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs,» the statement said.

The logistics center notes that Atbashi will be able to fully meet the requirements of global marketplaces: modern class A warehouses and the necessary infrastructure will be built there by the end of 2027.
