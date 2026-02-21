SCNS of Kyrgyzstan details detention of Deputy Health Minister

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) released details regarding the detention of a Deputy Minister of Health.

As part of ongoing anti-corruption efforts within the healthcare system, authorities uncovered alleged illegal activities by Deputy Health Minister S.R.S., the SCNS press center reported.

Investigators allege that in 2022–2023, while heading the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, he systematically collected money from employees for personal gain.

Following investigative and operational measures conducted within the framework of a criminal case, he was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are ongoing to identify other officials who may have been involved in the alleged unlawful activities within the healthcare system.

It was previously reported that Deputy Health Minister Ryspek Sydygaliev had been detained on suspicion of corruption.