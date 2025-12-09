Health Ministry suspends activities of 263 private clinics due to violations

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has conducted large-scale inspections of private medical and pharmaceutical organizations across the country.

According to the ministry’s press center, the inspections covered 541 private medical organizations.

It was established that 246 of them, or 45.5 percent of the total, were operating without a valid license.

Of the 295 licensed entities, 110 were found to have violations of licensing requirements, including providing medical services in areas not covered by the license, employees lacking appropriate certificates, certification, and specialized education, employing individuals without medical training, failing to comply with sanitary and epidemiological standards and infection control, failing to properly sterilize instruments, and improperly storing and using unregistered drugs and medical devices, including drugs subject to special control. Administrative measures have been taken for all identified violations.

The total amount of fines imposed exceeded 20,740 million soms.

The activities of 263 medical organizations have been suspended, and materials on 246 cases of illegal medical activity have been sent to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment and further action.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that citizens’ visits to unlicensed medical clinics pose a serious threat to their health and lives. Services provided by individuals without specialized education and the necessary permits can lead to serious complications, including infections, improper medical procedures, and harm to patients.

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic urges citizens and guests of the country to seek out only licensed medical institutions that have official permission to carry out medical activities.

You can check the availability of a license, as well as view the list of licensed entities and the types of services provided, on the official website of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic in the «Licensing of Medical and Pharmaceutical Services» section at med.kg/lisenzirovanie.