Acting Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan promises support to young doctors

During a working visit to Osh State University, Acting Minister of Health Kanybek Dosmambetov met with faculty and students of the Faculty of Medicine.

During an open dialogue, he emphasized that the visit was aimed not only at familiarizing with the clinic’s operations but also at personally communicating with future doctors, discussing their expectations, professional plans, and key challenges facing the healthcare system.

The Acting Minister of Health openly identified the sector’s existing challenges, including staff shortages, low wages, and corruption risks, which have negatively impacted the system’s development in the past.

Kanybek Dosmambetov noted that the healthcare system in the Kyrgyz Republic is currently undergoing profound reforms, the need for which has been identified at the highest level. President Sadyr Japarov has set the goal of modernizing the sector, from management and financing to medical training.

He emphasized that the key issue today is adequate compensation for medical workers and creating conditions that will motivate young professionals to work and develop in the country.

Addressing the students, Kanybek Dosmambetov emphasized their key role in the future of domestic medicine.

«You will be the ones treating our citizens and shaping the healthcare system of tomorrow. The state will create favorable conditions for you—through salary increases, improved housing conditions, support for young professionals, and the development of modern medical infrastructure. We are counting on you and believe that you will connect your future with medicine and your country,» the ministry’s press center quoted him as saying.

In conclusion, the acting minister urged the students to maintain their commitment to their profession, actively develop, and participate in reforms aimed at strengthening the healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan.