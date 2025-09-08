Interaction 2025: Kyrgyz military win tug-of-war competition among CSTO members

At Losvido training ground in Belarus, as part of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force joint exercises Interaction 2025, a sports tournament was held among military contingents of five participating countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The servicemen from Kyrgyzstan claimed victory in the tug-of-war competition.

The tournament featured four disciplines: volleyball, kettlebell snatch, bench press, and tug-of-war.

In the tug-of-war championship, the National Military Contingent of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces took first place. In the volleyball tournament, Kyrgyz servicemen also demonstrated a high level of professionalism and took an honorable second place.

A new phase of the Interaction 2025 and Echelon 2025 exercises began on September 1, aimed at preparing a joint CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force operation to resolve crisis situations in member states.

More than 2,000 servicemen are taking part in the exercises, along with 450 units of equipment, including nine combat aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 70 unmanned aerial vehicles. The contingents include special forces, police units, security services, and operational groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat.