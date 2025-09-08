11:36
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Interaction 2025: Kyrgyz military win tug-of-war competition among CSTO members

At Losvido training ground in Belarus, as part of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force joint exercises Interaction 2025, a sports tournament was held among military contingents of five participating countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The servicemen from Kyrgyzstan claimed victory in the tug-of-war competition.

The tournament featured four disciplines: volleyball, kettlebell snatch, bench press, and tug-of-war.
In the tug-of-war championship, the National Military Contingent of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces took first place. In the volleyball tournament, Kyrgyz servicemen also demonstrated a high level of professionalism and took an honorable second place.

A new phase of the Interaction 2025 and Echelon 2025 exercises began on September 1, aimed at preparing a joint CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force operation to resolve crisis situations in member states.

More than 2,000 servicemen are taking part in the exercises, along with 450 units of equipment, including nine combat aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 70 unmanned aerial vehicles. The contingents include special forces, police units, security services, and operational groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat.
link: https://24.kg/english/342566/
views: 153
Print
Related
CSTO member states discuss illegal migration issues in Cholpon-Ata
Kyrgyz military depart for CSTO Interaction-2025 exercises
Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO Rubezh 2025 exercises
Military security courses and exercises North-2025 to be held in Naryn region
Kyrgyzstan ratifies protocol on acceleration of deployment of CSTO troops
Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold CSTO forum on cybersecurity annually
CSTO Foreign Ministers to meet in Cholpon-Ata city
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlines main threats to region
Sadyr Japarov receives delegation of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers
Bishkek to host meeting of CSTO Defense Ministers Council
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek Turkish Film Days kick off in Bishkek
8 September, Monday
11:33
First waste-to-energy plant under construction in Bishkek First waste-to-energy plant under construction in Bishk...
11:20
Kyrgyzstanis witness rare total lunar eclipse
11:15
Aidai Karagulova appointed Deputy Director of EEC Financial Policy Department
10:32
855 citizens in Kyrgyzstan under electronic supervision
10:26
Mikhail Mishustin holds phone call with Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan