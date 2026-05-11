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Head of Cabinet of Ministers nominated for President of Kyrgyz Football Union

The Electoral Committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has approved candidates for leadership positions within the organization. The elections will be held on May 12 during the KFU Congress.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev has been nominated for the position of the KFU President.

Akylbek Mamatov and Dzhokhan Yeralkhanov have been nominated for membership in the KFU Executive Committee.

Previously, the Kyrgyz Football Union was headed by former head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.
link: https://24.kg/english/373318/
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