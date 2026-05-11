Tougher penalties for jet skis, sea buckthorn cutting, water pollution proposed

A bill to strengthen the protection of lakes, rivers, and reservoirs has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan. The document includes new restrictions, large fines, and criminal penalties for polluting water bodies.

According to the draft, the use of jet skis and scooters with two-stroke engines on water bodies is proposed to be prohibited. Exceptions are proposed only for equipment with four-stroke and electric engines, as well as for rescue and law enforcement vehicles.

A separate section concerns Issyk-Kul Lake. Authorities propose a complete ban on the destruction of sea buckthorn, reed, and other coastal vegetation, including beach clearing, soil filling, and wetland drainage.

Within the Issyk-Kul biosphere zone, it is also planned to prohibit the operation of resorts, cafés, and other facilities without sewage systems and local wastewater treatment plants.

The draft law additionally includes:

Increased fines for littering near water bodies

Tougher penalties for discharging untreated wastewater

Confiscation of fishing nets and boats for illegal fishing

Stricter liability for poaching and use of synthetic fishing nets.

In some cases, pollution of water bodies and destruction of coastal ecosystems could result in up to eight years of imprisonment.

The authors of the initiative state that ecosystems of Son-Kul, Sary-Chelek Lakes, and other lakes are under severe pressure due to tourism, wastewater, garbage, and illegal fishing activities.