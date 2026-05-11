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New avalanche, mudflow control bases being built on North—South road

Three new road maintenance stations will be opened on Balykchy — Jalal-Abad road, part of the North — South road project.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the facilities will be built at the 107th, 261st, and 358th kilometers of the road.

Construction has already begun in Kyzart and Suzak districts. Construction of another station in Sary-Kamysh will begin after the paperwork is completed.

The ministry noted that the new stations are being created to quickly respond to emergencies and maintain the road in difficult mountainous conditions.

The stations will be located in areas with a high risk of mudflows, rockfalls, and avalanches. Road services and specialized equipment will be based there.

The Ministry of Transport stated that this will allow for faster access to hazardous areas and the timely response to emergencies on the North — South road.
link: https://24.kg/english/373315/
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