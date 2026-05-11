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Gasoline prices rise sharply in Kyrgyzstan, administration names reason

The head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, stated that the sharp increase in fuel prices in the country is linked to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as a global rise in oil and gas prices.

According to him, before the outbreak of hostilities, one ton of AI 92 gasoline imported from Russia cost around $650, while the price has now reached approximately $950.

Diesel fuel, he added, has increased from $700 to more than $1,200 per ton.

Orunbekov also commented on citizens’ questions about why fuel is cheaper in Kazakhstan, noting that the country has its own large oil reserves and subsidizes fuel prices through state support.

As an example, he referred to electricity pricing, stating that the cost of electricity production in Kyrgyzstan is 3.07 soms, while it is sold to the population at 1.64 soms, with the difference covered by the state.

He added that authorities are working on developing domestic oil refining capacity, including modernization of Kyrgyzneftegaz and Zhongda facilities. After upgrades, he said, the refineries are expected to produce fuel meeting Euro standards.
link: https://24.kg/english/373305/
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