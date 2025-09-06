17:14
President Sadyr Japarov inspects renovated bus station in Balykchy

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov visited the bus station in Balykchy following its major reconstruction.

According to the presidential press service, the facility, originally built in the 1970s and long held in private ownership, was transferred to municipal ownership in April 2025. During the renovation, all premises of the station were refurbished, the surrounding area was improved, and a hotel for passengers along with dormitories for staff were opened.

The president toured the waiting hall, rooms for drivers and service staff, as well as the dispatcher’s room. During his visit, Sadyr Japarov spoke with local residents, listening to their proposals on building a kindergarten, a mosque, and other social facilities.

Balykchy Mayor Baatyrbek Zhantaev informed the president about ongoing city improvement projects, including the renovation of the entrance arch and the relocation of the fish market to ease congestion on the ring road. The new market is expected to provide comfortable conditions for both vendors and customers.
