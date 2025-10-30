10:31
60 new streetlights installed in Balykchy

A new street lighting system has been launched in Balykchy city. The ceremonial start took place from Ethnopark with lights extending all the way to the ring road.

In total, 60 new multi-arm streetlights have been installed and switched on, providing even and energy-efficient illumination for the city’s streets.

The project aims to enhance residents’ safety and comfort during nighttime hours.

City Hall noted that this is part of a broader program for the gradual installation of street lighting across all districts of Balykchy. The work will continue until the end of the year.

Earlier, it was reported that some of the new streetlights had been damaged by strong winds typical for Balykchy area.
