Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about large-scale transformations in Balykchy

The city of Balykchy is undergoing large-scale transformations. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, the head of the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan posted on Facebook.

According to him, the renovation has impacted both the city’s entry points and key infrastructure objects.

«Returning from the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Cholpon-Ata, I stopped in Balykchy. The city is undergoing major changes,» he noted.

He shared that the old arch at the city entrance, which caused discomfort due to its narrow passage, has been demolished. A new arch is being built in its place, with the installation of «White Steamship» symbol, and a photo zone in the shape of a wave is being created nearby — a new space for both tourists and locals.

«Balykchy is the gateway to beautiful Issyk-Kul, the heart of tourism,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov stressed.

In addition, the city’s ring road at the entrance is being renovated. The former street fish market will make way for a modern Balyk market, which, according to him, will provide comfortable conditions for traders.

«Previously, fish was sold right by the road, which caused traffic jams and was unsafe for both sellers and buyers. Now, a special market is being built for them. In winter, it will be warm, and in summer — cool,» the representative of the Presidential Administration told.

Construction of a modern bus station with parking for over 200 taxis and a dozen buses has been completed. A barrier will be installed, and only licensed taxis will be allowed to serve passengers.

It was noted that city streets are also set to be renovated, with utility poles along the main road being removed to make space for flowerbeds, bike lanes, and sidewalks. At the same time, a new city market, service, and entertainment centers, as well as parks, are being built.

«With the completion of these projects, the city of Balykchy will undergo significant transformations and become even more beautiful,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov concluded.

The city’s reconstruction is aimed at improving conditions for local residents and boosting the region’s tourism potential.