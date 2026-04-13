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Border guard dies after shooting himself at Irkeshtam border post

Contract soldier I. uulu A., who had previously sustained a serious gunshot wound at a border post, has died in the hospital. The State Border Service confirmed the news.

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Border guard shoots himself at Irkeshtam post
According to the agency, the soldier, 22, was hospitalized in Gulcho, Alay district. Despite receiving qualified medical care and doctors’ efforts to save him, he died from a head wound.

The State Border Service noted that an internal investigation is ongoing to determine all the circumstances of the incident.

On April 8, it was reported that a contract soldier shot himself at Irkeshtam border post in Alay district of Osh region. He was reportedly carrying his service weapon at the time of the incident. The oversight agency emphasized that the incident was not related to his military service.
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