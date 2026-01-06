10:20
Soldier’s suicide in Jalal-Abad region: Details from State Penitentiary Service

The press service of the State Penitentiary Service commented to 24.kg news agency on the suicide of a soldier in Jalal-Abad region.

According to the agency, at around 3:25 p.m. on January 5, serviceman A.A.N., 19, who was performing compulsory military service in the 5th Security Battalion in the village of Bai-Munduz, Bazar-Korgon district, was on duty at Correctional Facility No. 10 of the State Penitentiary Service. For reasons not yet established, he shot himself with his service weapon. He died at the scene.

The deputy chairman of the State Penitentiary Service and head of the Security and Escort Department, Colonel Kurmanbek Sokeev, along with heads of relevant departments, arrived at the scene to organize investigative measures. Representatives of the Internal Affairs Department of Bazar-Korgon district and the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Jalal-Abad garrison also arrived.

An investigative task group collected the necessary materials at the scene. The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Jalal-Abad garrison is conducting pre-trial procedural activities.
