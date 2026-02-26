12:51
Woman dies through self-immolation in Issyk-Kul region

A 41-year-old woman died after setting herself on fire in the village of Ak-Suu in Issyk-Kul region. The regional police department reported.

According to police, on February 25 authorities received information that a 17-year-old girl was 16 weeks pregnant. The minor was interviewed in the presence of a family and child protection officer.

Police clarified that the girl’s 41-year-old mother refused to come to the police station as her legal representative, explaining that she felt ashamed because of her daughter’s pregnancy. Later that same day, at around 9 p.m., the woman left home under the pretext of going to a store, poured gasoline over herself, and set herself on fire.

She was taken to hospital, but doctors were unable to save her; she died from her burns.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and pre-investigation procedures are underway.
