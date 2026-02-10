101 teenagers commit suicide in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

In the first 12 months of 2025, at least 101 child suicides were registered in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov announced at a meeting of the Ministry of Education.

According to him, this is a very pressing problem today.

The highest number of cases were registered in Jalal-Abad region.

In Jalal-Abad region — 20;

Chui region — 18;

Issyk-Kul region — 18;

Batken region — 13;

Osh region- 10;

Naryn region — 2;

Talas region — 5;

Bishkek — 12;

Osh city — 3.

Including 85 schoolchildren, 11 students, and 5 who were not studying anywhere. 66.3 percent of cases were recorded among boys, and 33.7 percent among girls.

By comparison, 87 cases of child suicide were recorded in 2024.