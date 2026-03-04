16:42
Body of 20-year-old found hanged in Nookat district

The body of a young man was discovered in Nookat district of Osh region, law enforcement agency reported.

According to the police, on February 20, 2026, the district police department received a report via the 112 emergency service. The information indicated that a resident of Kok-Bel village, 20, was found hanged in a livestock shed on the territory of his house.

The case has been officially registered, and a preliminary investigation has begun. A forensic examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Investigative measures continue.
