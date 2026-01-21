18 minors commit suicide in Jalal-Abad region in 2025

In the first 12 months of 2025, 18 minor suicides were recorded in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Member of Parliament Venera Salyamova said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

She noted that the number of suicides increased by two cases compared to the previous year.

«On January 10, 2026, a resident of Bazar-Korgon district, an eighth-grade student, committed suicide. According to my information, his parents, migrants, were abroad,» the MP said.

She noted that government agencies working with minors should pay special attention to the safety of children, conduct an analysis, and determine the psychological problems faced by these children, particularly those whose parents are labor migrants.