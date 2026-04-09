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Minus three meters: Northern part of Issyk-Kul may turn into marshland

President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov, warned of risks facing Issyk-Kul Lake amid declining water levels.

According to him, the lakebed relief is uneven: the northern part has a gentle slope, while the southern side drops off sharply. In the central part, the depth reaches about 689 meters.

Abdrakhmatov noted that if the water level drops by 2–3 meters in the coming years, a significant area in the northern part of the lake could become exposed. These are shallow zones where the current depth is only 1–1.5 meters even at a distance of 100–200 meters from the shore.

He explained that such areas could turn into marshland, making them unsuitable for habitation.

At the same time, the scientist stressed that the lake itself will not disappear even with a significant drop in water levels due to its depth. However, there is a risk of environmental degradation.

He also refuted widespread claims about submerged cities at great depths, noting that the central part of the lake formed hundreds of thousands of years ago, while archaeological findings are located in the coastal zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/369720/
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Minus three meters: Northern part of Issyk-Kul may turn into marshland