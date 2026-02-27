Changes in water level of Issyk-Kul Lake revealed by Academy of Sciences Head

President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov, published a graph on Facebook showing the decline in the water level of Issyk-Kul Lake.

According to him, the chart illustrates changes in the lake’s water level since 1926, when regular measurements began.

«During this period, the lake level dropped by five meters (until 1996), after which a gradual rise began. There were times when the lake’s level was 100 meters lower than today (approximately 5,000 years ago),» Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov wrote.

He believes that the water level of Issyk-Kul will continue to fluctuate around its average mark.

Earlier, Member of Parliament Ulan Primov raised the issue of taking urgent measures to protect the country’s pearl — Issyk-Kul Lake.

According to him, the lake is becoming increasingly shallow each year.

«According to media reports, whereas about 80 rivers used to flow into the lake, today their number stands at around 35. This is an alarming trend. Urgent measures must be taken to protect and preserve Issyk-Kul Lake, including the creation of a separate state body. If we fail to act now, Kyrgyzstan may face an environmental catastrophe in the future,» he said.